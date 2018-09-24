Eclair and Samsung Partner to Bring Onyx Cinema LED Technology to European Filmmakers and Distributors

PRESS RELEASE —

Paris (France) and Seoul (South Korea), 24 September 2018/ Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries (Ymagis Group – ISIN: FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), today announced an agreement with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. for the installation of the Onyx Cinema LED solution in its facilities located in Paris-Vanves. Eclair will be among the first to provide professional services specifically tailored for the Onyx Cinema LED – contrast ratio of 1 000 000:1, color grading with true zero nit black, and EclairColor DCP mastering – to European filmmakers, producers and distributors beginning in November.

“After announcing earlier this year the successful integration of our EclairColor HDR solution with the Onyx Cinema LED, we are delighted to expand our collaboration with Samsung to offer moviegoers the best ever cinematic experience,” explains Pascal Mogavero, Eclair’s Senior Vice President. “Eclair is proud to be the first lab in Europe and the second in the world to be equipped with this new emissive technology, delivering the highest levels of visual quality and technical performance. The permanent quest for innovation, including HDR, has been part of our DNA since our founding, and we are renowned for our expertise and creative value brought to any projects from feature length films to TV series. The successful implementation of Samsung’s promising cinema LED technology marks a new milestone for us.”

“Contributing to the future of technology through content creation and mastering services with this type of disruptive emissive technology strengthens our services offer vis-à-vis the European creative community,” comments Anne Feret, Eclair’s Vice President, Postproduction and Restoration Divisions. “We are now able to produce ultra sharp 4K resolution content – in scope and flat formats – with peak brightness levels nearly 10 times greater than the normal cinema standard. Taking full advantage of the Onyx’s capabilities – EclairColor HDR DCP, deep blacks, unparalleled image uniformity and absence of distortion – makes content come alive with unparalleled realism.”

“We are elated to be partnering with Eclair`s Paris-Vanves facility to bring the Onyx Cinema Screen to Europe,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung expects the demand for Onyx to increase in the European market, with its ultra-sharp 4K resolution and peak brightness level delivering a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. Samsung also anticipates the Onyx will change the filmmaking industry with higher quality, true-to-life visual content presented on this innovative screen.”

CinemaNext, Eclair’s sister company dedicated to cinema exhibition services in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will equip the Paris-Vanves facility with Onyx Cinema LED technology thanks to a seamless installation and high-precision calibration. The auditorium features a 5.2-meter screen with a 3D-capable multiple LED display, 18 luxury seats, 7.1 audio technology from Harman’s JBL, and a full DaVinci Resolve 15 color-grading suite. The LED screen structure is manufactured by CinemaNext’s Valencia (Spain) office.

More information on Samsung Onyx Cinema LED available at:

https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/led-signage/onyx

More information on EclairColor HDR available at:

https://www.eclaircolor.com