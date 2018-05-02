EVO Entertainment Group Announces Construction of Next Generation Cinema-Entertainment Center in Schertz, Texas

PRESS RELEASE

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — EVO Entertainment Group® announced today the construction of their newest cinema-entertainment center as part of The Wiederstein Ranch shopping center in Schertz. The 73,000 square foot EVO Entertainment center will include a 10-screen dine-in cinema featuring 100% luxury recliner seating, 16 lanes of bowling, over 100 video & redemption arcade games, laser tag, a virtual reality experience center, private event spaces, a full restaurant & bar, and more! Construction on the facility will begin immediately, opening February 2019.

“Our company has called Central Texas home since the very beginning, and Schertz has always seemed like a perfect match. When we first developed the cinema-hybrid model, we did so with outstanding guest experience in mind and have since made some truly innovative and impressive improvements to the concept. We couldn’t be any more excited to bring this incredible new entertainment destination to Schertz and the surrounding communities.” says EVO Entertainment Group® CEO, Mitchell Roberts.

At the new EVO Entertainment facility guests will experience a luxurious yet comfortable setting with cutting-edge technology and guest-focused amenities including: