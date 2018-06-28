Expocine 2018 Registration Begins Thursday

PRESS RELEASE

With just a few months left to the start of the movie industry’s biggest Latin American exhibitors, distributors and vendors convention, EXPOCINE18 opens accreditation this Thursday (June 28th) with a few changes. Three types of credentials will be available: STANDARD, PREMIUM and VIP. See descriptions below and please note that prices are in local currency (“reais”)

– STANDARD: it guarantees access to the trade show (with more than 100 brands) and special activations (Investment: R$ 250,00)

– PREMIUM: it guarantees access to lectures, panels and the studios’ presentations (on either the Latin or the Brazilian Stage) without worrying about the room’s capacity limit. PREMIUM accreditation also guarantees access to parties, cocktail events and breakfast for the four days of the event, special activations, and an EXPOCINE18 bag with exclusive gifts (Investment: R$ 700,00).

– VIP: it gives priority access to the accreditation and the studios’ presentations (on either the Latin or the Brazilian Stage) as well as lectures, panels, special activations, free parking, free Wi-Fi, lunch, dinner, exclusive gifts, exclusive lounge with meetings and resting areas, phone charging zone and access to parties and cocktail events for the four days of the event (Investment: R$ 1.800,00).

In its 5th edition, EXPOCINE18 remains as the biggest event of its kind in Latin America in number of attendees.

In 2017 it received at least one representative from each South American country and attendees from more than 10 countries, which shows its constant growth and consolidates the convention in the international agenda.

This year, EXPOCINE18 will be held on October 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th at Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo.

What:

Expocine18 (www.expocine.com.br)

Dates: October 2nd – 5th, 2018

Where: Centro de Convenções Frei Caneca (Rua Frei Caneca, 569 – Consolação / São Paulo – SP)