Fandango: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Becomes Largest Non-‘Star Wars’ Preseller In Company History

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 26, 2018 – With hours to go before it opens in domestic theaters tonight, Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” has already eclipsed “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as the third highest preseller in Fandango’s 18-year history. It follows “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in total Fandango presales.

”Avengers: Infinity War” has already sold out more than 2,000 showtimes on Fandango, while theater owners continue to add new showtimes throughout the weekend on Fandango to meet the fan demand. The Marvel blockbuster is easily crushing this weekend’s box office competitors, garnering a rare 100 out of 100 points on Fandango’s Fanticipation weekend movie buzz index.

As of Thursday, Fandango’s new list of top 5 presellers is as follows:

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) Marvel’s “Black Panther” (2018)

Fandango’s “Avengers: Infinity War” all-time presales records include:

Top Superhero Preseller : “Avengers: Infinity War” has already outsold “Black Panther’” in total Fandango presales.

Top Summer Movie Preseller : "Avengers: Infinity War" presales are already greater than presales for 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" on Fandango.

Top April Preseller: "Avengers: Infinity War" has raced past Fandango's previous April presales champ, 2015's "Furious 7."

“‘Avengers: Infinity War’ enters theaters this weekend as the most anticipated movie of the year,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fueled by tremendous advance ticket sales and positive word of mouth, Marvel Studios’ biggest and most ambitious movie ever will deliver a big-screen event that fans won’t want to miss.”

With every Fandango VIP purchase of “Infinity War” tickets, Fandango is offering a complimentary “Infinity War” poster by popular artist Kaz Oomori from Fandango Fanshop, while supplies last. Fans have the option to choose one of five exclusive posters, featuring Black Panther, Okoye, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy and many others. Fandango is offering limited edition “Avengers: Infinity War” collectible movie character gift cards here.

