Fandango: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Outpacing Last 7 MCU Movies Combined in Presales

Fandango’s official press release is below. Our most recent tracking report from last week can be found here. Follow us for continued updates in the days and weeks ahead.

With a little more than two weeks to go until its theatrical release on April 27, Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is selling more than double the amount of tickets on Fandango as “Black Panther” at the same point in the sales cycle. (Fandango sold more than 30% of the U.S. opening weekend box office for “Black Panther.”)

In fact, at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle, “Infinity War” is outselling the last seven Marvel Cinematic Universe titles combined, including:

· “Black Panther”

· “Thor: Ragnarok”

· “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

· “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

· “Doctor Strange”

· “Captain America: Civil War”

· “Ant-Man”

In terms of Fandango presales, “Avengers: Infinity War” is also:

The company’s top preseller among April releases, already surpassing total presales for 2015’s “Furious 7.”

Pacing to be the top superhero preseller in Fandango history, on track to surpass “Black Panther.”

“Infinity War” has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.”

Starting today, Fandango is offering limited edition “Avengers: Infinity War” collectible movie character gift cards here. (See sample images attached.) With every Fandango VIP purchase of “Infinity War” tickets, Fandango is offering a complimentary “Infinity War” poster by popular artist Kaz Oomori from Fandango Fanshop, while supplies last. Fans have the option to choose one of five exclusive posters, featuring Black Panther, Okoye, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy and many others.

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to more than 30,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video, home entertainment and fan merchandise. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renown movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms from Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others. Fandango’s video on-demand service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows to more than 200 million connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices, while Fandango FanShop curates unique and exclusive fan gear and collectibles. In Latin America, the company operates leading online ticketers Ingresso.com and Fandango Latin America.