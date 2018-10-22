Fandango Becomes the Largest Online Movie Ticketer in Latin America, Signing Multi-Year Deals with Cinemark, Cinepolis, National Amusements, and Cinemex

PRESS RELEASE —

MIAMI BEACH/SHOWEAST – (October 22, 2018) – Fandango, the leading digital network for moviegoers, announced today it has signed multi-year deals with leading international exhibitors Cinemark, Cinepolis (in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile and Colombia), National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, adding over 5,000 new screens in more than 15 Latin American countries. The new deals will bring Fandango’s global screen count to more than 45,000 worldwide.

The new deals will greatly increase the ticketing footprint of Fandango’s subsidiary Fandango Latin America (fandango.lat), including 94% of all screens in Colombia, 78% in Chile, 72% in Bolivia and half of all screens in Mexico and Peru. These additions will bring Fandango’s total coverage (through Fandango Latin America and subsidiary Ingresso.com in Brazil) to more than half of all screens across the region.

“We’re experiencing tremendous momentum in Latin America, signing new deals with leading cinema chains, enabling us to serve millions of additional moviegoers throughout the region,” says Kevin Shepela, SVP, Head of Global Commerce at Fandango. “In addition to deploying thousands of new screens in more than 15 countries, we are greatly enhancing our ecommerce platforms with new movie discovery and ticketing innovations and value-added moviegoer promotions.”

Fandango is always looking for new ways to leverage the latest technology to help exhibitors enhance the moviegoing experience for their customers. Ingresso.com, which tickets for 70% of all available screens in Brazil, recently launched a new handheld device that allows cinema employees to more easily assist customers with their ticket purchases, significantly reducing lines and wait times.

Ingresso.com is also the first ticketing company in Brazil to offer the Google Pay digital wallet as a quick and convenient digital payment option for its customers. To celebrate the launch – starting November 1 and running through the end of the year — Ingresso.com’s registered customers who use Google Pay to purchase their movie tickets will receive a 15 Brazilian Real discount off their transactions (one-time-use-only).