Fandango Incentivizes More Moviegoing This Summer With Its First-Ever Rewards Program

LOS ANGELES (April 17, 2018) – Kicking off what could be a record-breaking summer at the box office, Fandango will launch today its new Fandango VIP+ rewards program to incentivize advance ticketing and more moviegoing this summer. For the first time, ticket buyers on Fandango can earn VIP+ Points redeemable for discounts and free stuff across Fandango’s family of businesses — from ticketing to streaming digital movies and TV shows to fan merchandise.

“In a summer packed with blockbusters, we wanted to reward Fandango customers for what’s sure to be many trips to their local cinemas over the next several months,” said Fandango CMO Adam Rockmore. “We’ve built an expansive movie ecosystem at scale that we will mobilize for our Fandango VIP+ rewards program, helping drive advance ticket purchases and incremental sales for our exhibition and studio partners.”

Fandango VIP+ launches in advance of the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, debuting in theaters on April 27, and will continue throughout an unprecedented summer of blockbuster movies including Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ocean’s 8, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Equalizer II, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and more.

To participate in the Fandango VIP+ rewards program this summer, a ticket buyer needs to be a Fandango VIP member, Fandango’s free-to-join loyalty program. For every movie ticket purchased on Fandango, Fandango VIP members will receive 150 VIP+ Points. Once members reach 600 VIP+ Points, they will receive a six-dollar discount code to be used towards future movie ticket purchases, digital movie purchases and rentals on FandangoNOW, or movie merchandise onFandango FanShop.

In a recent survey Fandango conducted with more than 4,500 moviegoers, 85% of respondents said they were more likely to buy movie tickets from an outlet that offered a rewards or loyalty program. In addition to receiving benefits from the Fandango VIP+ rewards program, ticket buyers will continue to receive partner perks from AMC Stubs®, Cinemark Connections, Regal Crown Club®, Marcus’ Magical Movie Rewards®, and others. Information about Fandango VIP membership can be found here (www.fandango.com/fandangovip), and full details on the Fandango VIP+ rewards program can be found here (www.fandango.com/VIP-Plus).

Over the past several years, the company has built a comprehensive digital network to serve moviegoers with all their needs: Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips help fans discover movies with reviews and trailers; Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster sell tickets to more than 30,000 U.S. screens; FandangoNOW offers new and catalogue movies and next-day TV shows to buy or rent; and the hottest movie fan merchandise can be found on Fandango FanShop.

Fandango continues to pioneer new movie discovery and ticketing experiences for leading mobile, social, AI bot and voice recognition platforms with tech giants Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and others. Now moviegoers can use Fandango to discover movies, access showtimes and buy tickets with their friends, while using their favorite messaging apps, social networks and voice assistants.

The company has also incorporated leading digital payment platforms into its ticketing service, including Apple Pay, Android Pay, PayPal, Visa Checkout and Masterpass, enabling ticket purchases via debit and credit cards with just one touch. Fandango also offers PayPal split pay, making it easier to split the bill for tickets with multiple friends.

Celebrating its first anniversary this month, Fandango FanShop offers a wide variety of exclusive and limited edition movie gear, collectibles, jewelry, fashion accessories, home goods, fine art and posters, based on popular films and franchises. FanShop’s print on-demand capabilities enable the site to offer exclusive t-shirts, posters and other items that cannot be found at traditional retailers. Over the past year, Fandango has leveraged FanShop to reward moviegoers for their ticket purchases with complimentary movie collectibles and exclusive poster art inspired by highly-anticipated movies and franchises such as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, and many others.

According to Fandango’s survey, 84% of moviegoers said they were likely to catch up with franchise films at home before the latest film installment hits theaters. To help fuel fans’ excitement for a new theatrical release, Fandango’s video on demand service, FandangoNOW, often offers discounts and specials on franchise films to rent or buy, prior to the new movie’s opening weekend. In anticipation of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, starting today FandangoNOW is offering up to 20% off the purchase of select Marvel Studios digital movies. With a purchase or rental of select Marvel movies, fans will also receive a code for a free* Avengers: Infinity War poster and 10% off of Marvel merchandise on Fandango FanShop.

