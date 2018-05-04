Fandango Partners with Google Assistant for ‘Solo’ Ticket Sales

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES (PLEASE EMBARGO FOR 12 NOON PT, May 4, 2018) – Starting today, Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, is launching an Action on the Google Assistant that lets users purchase movie tickets using just their voice. Users can purchase tickets on any compatible device with the Google Assistant, including smart speakers like the Google Home, Android phones, televisions, headphones and more. Fandango ticketing is scheduled to launch on the Google Assistant for iOS devices by the end of the year.

As advance tickets go on sale today for Solo: A Star Wars Story (opening in theaters on May 25), the Fandango Action on the Google Assistant will give users the ability to buy tickets for Solo and many other summer blockbusters at more than 30,000 screens nationwide, the most comprehensive U.S. theater coverage available online. The Fandango Action lets users purchase tickets with the Google Assistant, with no need to download a separate app.

“At Fandango, we’ve built ticketing innovations for a wide variety of mobile, social, AI bot and voice-activated platforms, so we can super-serve moviegoers at scale, wherever and whenever they are thinking about and planning a trip to the movies,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover. “We’re thrilled to be working with Google once again, bringing movie discovery and ticketing capabilities to users on the Google Assistant, and giving them access to the widest choice of theaters from their living room or while on the go.”

Film fans can say, “Hey Google, let’s buy movie tickets” or “Hey Google, let’s buy tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story,” among other simple phrases to discover new movies, browse showtimes, pick a theater location, and buy tickets on Fandango with ease. Today’s launch further extends Fandango’s long-standing relationship with Google, where the company has introduced movie discovery and ticketing experiences across many of Google’s platforms, including YouTube, Google Pay, Search and the Android ecosystem.

“Fandango is synonymous with moviegoing innovation, and was the perfect fit as we look to make it easier for people to get things done in their everyday lives with help from the Google Assistant. The launch couldn’t come at a better time as we head into a very exciting summer movie season packed with movies for everyone,” said Lilian Rincon, Product Management Director, Google Assistant.

Fandango continues to pioneer new movie discovery and ticketing experiences for leading mobile, social, AI bot and voice recognition platforms, enabling moviegoers to use Fandango to discover movies, access showtimes and buy tickets with their friends on their favorite messaging apps, social networks and voice assistants. The company has also incorporated leading digital payment platforms into its ticketing service, including Google Pay and others, enabling ticket purchases via debit and credit cards with just one touch.

To celebrate the summer of unprecedented blockbusters and incentivize moviegoing and advance ticketing, Fandango has recently launched a new Fandango VIP+ rewards program. For the first time, Fandango ticket buyers can earn VIP+ Points redeemable for discounts and free stuff across Fandango’s family of businesses. Full details on the Fandango VIP+ rewards program can be found here (www.fandango.com/VIP-Plus).