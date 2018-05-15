Fandango FanShop Launches First-Ever ‘Prop Shop’ Featuring ‘Jurassic Park’ Replicas

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES (NATIONAL DINOSAUR DAY/May 15, 2018) – Fandango’s ultimate destination for movie fan merchandise, Fandango FanShop(FandangoFanShop.com), announced today the launch of its first-ever Prop Shop, giving fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own official, limited edition prop replicas from popular films and beloved franchises. In partnership with Universal Studios, Fandango FanShop’s first offerings will feature official prop replicas molded from original on-screen props from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchise, handcrafted on the Universal Studios backlot.

“FanShop is delighted to launch its new Prop Shop in collaboration with Universal Studios and their incredible artists,” said Holly Rawlinson, VP Marketing, Merchandising and Licensing for Fandango FanShop. “Our goal is to deliver authentic prop replicas that will help fans relive the thrills of their favorite films, while building excitement for upcoming theatrical releases, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opening on June 22.”

“We are so excited to partner with Fandango to bring these iconic, studio-produced collectibles to life,” said John Priebe, VP Universal Studio Operations. “Our talented artists are putting their hearts and expertise into each creation to deliver something extra special for the fans.”

Fandango FanShop will offer something for every fan, from the one-of-a-kind Jurassic World Indominus rex head replica for $24,999.99 for the ultimate collector to the limited edition Jurassic Park Island of Isla Nublar Map replica for $99.99. At launch, the collection will include replicas of:

Jurassic World Indominus rex Head

Jurassic Park Baby Velociraptor

Jurassic Park “Hatched” Dinosaur Eggs

Jurassic Park Island of Isla Nublar Map

Jurassic Park “Mr. DNA” Animation Cells

Jurassic Park III Exterior Aviary Set Design Schematic

Jurassic Park III Exterior/Interior Hatching Lab Set Design Schematic

Jurassic Park III Exterior Plane Wreckage Set Design Schematic

To enhance the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World prop replicas’ collectability, Fandango FanShop will provide an official signed certificate of authenticity issued by Universal Studios that will include the product number in the series, among other details. FanShop is taking pre-orders for the Jurassic prop replicas at FandangoFanShop.com, leading up to the highly anticipated theatrical release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22.

Celebrating its first anniversary, Fandango FanShop offers a wide variety of exclusive and limited edition movie gear, collectibles, jewelry, fashion accessories, home goods, fine art and posters, based on popular films and franchises. FanShop’s print on-demand capabilities enable the site to offer exclusive t-shirts, posters and other items that cannot be found at traditional retailers. Over the past year, Fandango has leveraged FanShop to reward its ticket buyers with complimentary movie collectibles and exclusive movie posters inspired by highly-anticipated films, including Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool 2, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, Incredibles 2 and many others.

