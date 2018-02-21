Fandango Sells More Than 30 Percent of ‘Black Panther’ Opening Weekend

Their press release:

FANDANGO SELLS MORE THAN 30% OF “BLACK PANTHER” FOUR-DAY OPENING WEEKEND, ONE OF THE LARGEST BOX OFFICE SHARES FOR ANY MOVIE IN COMPANY HISTORY

LOS ANGELES – February 20, 2018 — Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, announced today that it sold more than 30% of the U.S. four-day weekend box office dollars for “Black Panther,” marking one of Fandango’s largest shares of opening weekend for any movie in the company’s 18-year history.

Fandango’s “Black Panther” sales helped break several ticketing records, becoming the company’s:

Top superhero opening weekend ticket-seller.

Top February opening weekend ticket-seller.

#4 All-Time Top Preseller (following the last three “Star Wars” movies).

“Our share of the opening weekend box office for ‘Black Panther’ points to Fandango’s comprehensive coverage and ubiquity on all online and mobile devices, as well as social media platforms, wherever fans are discovering movies and looking to buy tickets,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “We mobilized our entire portfolio of digital properties to drive ticketing for this blockbuster film, including offering an exclusive poster from Fandango FanShop with a ticketing purchase, to a full suite of ‘Black Panther’ branded movie ticket gift cards, and more. We congratulate the filmmakers and the studio on delivering a groundbreaking superhero movie that keeps audiences coming back again and again.”

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers, 61% are considering repeat viewings of Marvel’s blockbuster.

