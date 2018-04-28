Fandango Sells More Than 36% of “Avengers: Infinity War” Opening Night Box Office Dollars

Their official press release:

Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, announced it sold more than a third of “Avengers: Infinity War” domestic box office dollars on Thursday night, representing the company’s highest share of a superhero movie’s opening. Approximately 1 out of every 3 “Infinity War” tickets for Thursday night were purchased on Fandango, with more than 2,500 showtimes selling out on Fandango before the film opened. Theater owners are continuing to add new showtimes on Fandango throughout the weekend to meet the fan demand.

According to a Fandango moviegoer survey of more than 1,000 “Infinity War” moviegoers:

96% said they were attracted to the film’s heart and humor.

74% said the plot’s secrecy (no spoilers!) was the major factor for them to see the movie on opening weekend.

73% watched or re-watched previous Marvel movies at home in preparation for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Fandango’s “Avengers: Infinity War” presales records include:

Top Superhero Preseller: “Avengers: Infinity War” outsold “Black Panther’” in total Fandango presales prior to opening night.

Top April Preseller: “Avengers: Infinity War” raced past Fandango’s previous April presales champ, 2015’s “Furious 7.”

With every Fandango VIP purchase of “Infinity War” tickets, Fandango is offering a complimentary “Infinity War” poster by popular artist Kaz Oomori from Fandango Fanshop, while supplies last. Fans have the option to choose one of five exclusive posters, featuring Black Panther, Okoye, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy and many others. Fandango is offering limited edition “Avengers: Infinity War” collectible movie character gift cards here.

To celebrate a summer of unprecedented blockbusters and incentivize moviegoing and advance ticketing, Fandango has launched its new Fandango VIP+ rewards program. For the first time, Fandango ticket buyers can earn VIP+ Points redeemable for discounts and free stuff across Fandango’s family of businesses. Full details on the Fandango VIP+ rewards program can be found here (www.fandango.com/VIP-Plus).

