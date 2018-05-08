Showcase Cinemas Is Now a Fandango Partner

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________

Norwood, MA – May 8, 2018 – Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry with nearly 400 screens throughout the Northeast, today announced the company’s first-ever partnership with Fandango, the world’s leading online movie ticketer. To celebrate the partnership, Showcase will launch “Fandango Fridays” on May 11th in tandem with the online ticketing offerings for films such as “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2” and “SOLO: A Star Wars Story.”

Beginning in May, Showcase Cinemas customers will have the option to purchase tickets on Fandango for all theatre locations. For those guests who book their Friday movie tickets through Fandango, they will receive a FREE regular popcorn upon arrival. This deal will be available exclusively for Showcase Cinemas customers for three consecutive Fridays, including May 11th, 18th and 25th. Fandango advance ticketing and reserved-seat options will be available for Showcase Cinemas theatres in the U.S., spanning across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

“We are excited to launch our new partnership with Fandango and their industry-leading ticketing platforms via our Showcase Cinemas ‘Fandango Fridays’ promotion. We can think of no better way to kick off the summer movie-going season than to offer free popcorn for three Fridays in May,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Marketing for National Amusements.

“Fandango is proud to partner with exhibition leader Showcase Cinemas to present an outstanding entertainment experience for our many fans,” says Fandango SVP, Chief Commerce Officer Kevin Shepela. “We are excited to kick off ‘Fandango Fridays’ with Showcase Cinemas, highlighting Fandango’s many innovations, conveniences and payment options so that Showcase guests can easily discover movies and buy tickets on the latest online, mobile, social, AI bot and voice assistant platforms.”

Showcase Cinemas’ customers can now purchase their tickets and reserve seats, in select theaters, at the time of purchase through Fandango, allowing for more convenience and time to enjoy their unparalleled movie-going experience. Through a wide variety of food and drink options, state-of-the-art technology and advance ticketing platforms, Showcase offers the latest enhancements in movie-going. Showcase’s movie technology offerings include: XPLUS – Showcase’s proprietary large-format auditorium featuring Dolby Atmos™ sound and the most advanced laser projection and screen technology;REALD™ 3D; IMAX®; and MX4D® – the sight, sound, motion and sensory experience that allows guests to “feel” the movies.

To participate in Showcase Cinemas’ “Fandango Fridays” promotion and get their free popcorn, moviegoers can visit Fandango.com and/or download the Fandango app to book their tickets through the month of May.

*Although tickets will be available for purchase through Fandango, Showcase SuperLux will not be a participating “Fandango Fridays” location.