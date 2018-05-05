Fandango: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Blasting Past Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ in First Day Presales

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES (May the 4th, 2018) – “Solo: A Star Wars Story” tickets went on sale today on Fandango at 12:01 AM ET and have already doubled the presales of Marvel’s “Black Panther” in its first 24 hours of sales (on January 8).

“Solo” presales represent one of 2018’s best first days of presales, second only to “Avengers: Infinity War,” which went on sale on Fandango on March 16.

Each fan who buys one ticket or more on Fandango will receive a “Solo: A Star Wars Story” movie poster while supplies last (https://www.fandangofanshop.com/solo-a-star-wars-story-movie-poster). The exclusive poster is available as a complimentary gift to Fandango ticket-buyers from the company’s movie merchandise marketplace, Fandango FanShop.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 interested “Solo” moviegoers:

85% say that Han Solo is one of their favorite “Star Wars” characters.

76% can’t wait to see Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo.

73% are particularly excited to see Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian.

Separately, Fandango ticketing launched today on the Google Assistant — so fans can now buy “Solo” tickets on the Google Assistant by using just their voices. Fandango ticketing can be accessed on any Google Assistant supported device, including smart speakers like the Google Home, Android phones, televisions, headphones and more.

Fandango continues to pioneer new movie discovery and ticketing experiences for leading mobile, social, AI bot and voice recognition platforms with tech giants Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and others. Now moviegoers can use Fandango to discover movies, access showtimes and buy tickets with their friends, while using their favorite messaging apps, social networks, voice assistants, and more.

The company has also incorporated leading digital payment platforms into its ticketing service, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Visa Checkout and Masterpass, enabling ticket purchases via debit and credit cards with just one touch. Fandango also offers PayPal split pay, making it easier to split the bill for tickets with multiple friends.

