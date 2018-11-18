‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Opens w/ $191M Overseas, $253M Globally

Author Published November 18, 2018 Comments 0

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald started with a terrific debut of $191M overseas and $253M globally, according to Sunday estimates.

Warner Bros.’ latest update to the Harry Potter wizarding world began with $37.5M in China, $16.3M in the United Kingdom, $12.8M in Germany, $12.1M in Russia, $11.8M in South Korea, and $11.7M in France.

If these numbers hold by the time actuals are announced on Monday, it would represent the #22 biggest overseas opening of all time and #38 biggest global opening of all time.

For comparison, 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them started with $145.5M overseas and $219.9M globally.

The sequel’s overseas opening represents a 31.2% improvement while its global opening represents a 15.0% improvement.

Tags Fantastic Beasts, FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers, Overseas Views 118
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

‘Interstellar’ Surges Above $300M Mark Overseas
Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *