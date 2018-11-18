‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Opens w/ $191M Overseas, $253M Globally

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald started with a terrific debut of $191M overseas and $253M globally, according to Sunday estimates.

Warner Bros.’ latest update to the Harry Potter wizarding world began with $37.5M in China, $16.3M in the United Kingdom, $12.8M in Germany, $12.1M in Russia, $11.8M in South Korea, and $11.7M in France.

If these numbers hold by the time actuals are announced on Monday, it would represent the #22 biggest overseas opening of all time and #38 biggest global opening of all time.

For comparison, 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them started with $145.5M overseas and $219.9M globally.

The sequel’s overseas opening represents a 31.2% improvement while its global opening represents a 15.0% improvement.