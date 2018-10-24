‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Getting ScreenX Release

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA (October 24, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s leading cinema technology company, announced today that one of the year’s most anticipated films, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” will be released in ScreenX, bringing the Wizarding World™ to the big screen for the first time ever in the immersive, one-of-a-kind format. The all-new adventure comes to ScreenX theaters worldwide beginning November 16.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the third film in a multi-picture agreement between Warner Bros. Pictures and CJ 4DPLEX, following the globally successful ScreenX engagements of the blockbusters “The Meg” and “The Nun.” The ScreenX slate continues in December with the much-anticipated undersea epic “Aquaman,” followed by the first solo feature of fan-favorite “Shazam!” in April 2019.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

“We are thrilled to bring the ScreenX experience to ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ through our partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures,” stated CJ 4DPLEX. “We are certain the expansive, 270-degree screen will immerse audiences in the Wizarding World as never before and deliver all the magic, mystery and adventure this much-anticipated epic has to offer.”

Thomas Molter, EVP of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, added, “We’re excited to continue our relationship with CJ 4DPLEX on this new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ adventure. The Wizarding World has always been a thrilling destination for fans, but this will be their first opportunity to experience this magical universe with the full immersion of ScreenX.”

ScreenX has quickly enhanced its international reach, successfully screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike, including a record of five Hollywood blockbusters released in ScreenX this year. In the past 12 months alone, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown to 164, a more than 30% increase year-over-year and will nearly double its footprint with the recently announced expansion plan with the Cineworld Group to open 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe.