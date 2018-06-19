Fathom Events Adds Tom Bracken, Nancy Silverstone, and Daren Miller to Executive Leadership Team

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – June 18, 2018 – As leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events continues to grow, push event cinema forward and meet audience demand for exceptional content, the company is enhancing its executive leadership team with the appointment of Tom Bracken as Vice President of Marketing, Nancy Silverstone as Vice President of Programming and Daren Miller as Vice President of Business Affairs & Strategy.

Tom Bracken is a seasoned marketing executive with over 25 years of experience in entertainment, interactive gaming, technology, clean energy and new media industries. As Vice President of Marketing, he will be responsible for leading the strategy of Fathom’s advertising, event marketing, digital marketing, branding, sponsorships and PR practices. Prior to joining Fathom Events, Bracken led marketing for Fortune 1000 and start-up companies including Evolution Digital, Comcast Technology Solutions, Technicolor and DIRECTV. Bracken has been successful in identifying new market opportunities, launching new businesses and developing strategic initiatives focused on increasing market share, profitability and shareholder value.

Nancy Silverstone is an accomplished media executive with deep experience in entertainment acquisitions and distribution. In her role as Vice President of Programming, Silverstone will be responsible for developing and establishing distribution strategies and acquiring content for Fathom Events. Most recently, she was the principal at the consulting firm she launched, Millstone Partners, LLC, where she consulted on several television and film content projects for a variety of media within worldwide distribution, OTT and independent film production. Prior to that, Silverstone served as Vice President of Program Acquisitions for Starz Entertainment, where she oversaw the negotiation of licensing deals with independent and major studios for first-run and library titles, library buyouts, co-productions, premieres and restoration deals. She also led initiatives in international programming and distribution at HBO and Fox Lorber.

Daren Miller has been with Fathom Events since 2014, where he has been a significant contributor to the company’s content growth strategy, negotiated content licensing and managed Fathom’s domestic and international content deals. In his new role as Vice President of Business Affairs & Strategy, Miller will retain his business affairs responsibilities as well as partner with the leadership team to establish corporate and organizational strategies domestically and abroad. He has previously held leadership positions at CenturyLink, Fox/Liberty Networks, Liberty Media Corporation and Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI).

“I’m excited to work closely with our new and current executive team members to move Fathom and the event cinema industry forward, bringing new and exciting voices and experiences to the big screen and Fathom fans around the world,” CEO of Fathom Events Ray Nutt said. “Tom, Nancy and Daren each bring a wealth of expertise and passion that will help us continue to redefine and lead event cinema and grow Fathom’s business.”