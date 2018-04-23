Fathom Events Expands Live Cinema Broadcast Network to More Than 1,700 Screens Through Extended DISH Network Agreement

DENVER – April 23, 2018 – Fathom Events’ live digital broadcast network, the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, will receive more than additional 200 theaters over the next 12-18 months, expanding live event delivery capabilities to more than 1100 total cinemas and 1700 screens across the U.S. The expansion and upgrade is part of an extended agreement with DISH Network for the delivery of both pre-recorded and live cinema events. The network expansion will include adding theater locations and screens for current network exhibitors including Fathom Events’ owners, AMC, Cinemark and Regal as well as new partners, including Harkins, Megaplex, Bow Tie and others. Capacity in major markets as well as new markets nationwide will be added based on historical event cinema performance data. This upgrade will enhance Fathom’s already unparalleled ability to monitor and troubleshoot before and on event night with real-time information on the health of the network. “This upgrade will change the way audiences experience content at their cinemas by providing access to live and pre-recorded event cinema content,” Fathom Events VP of Operations Lynne Schmidt said. “We’re eager to build relationships with our new and current partners and cannot wait to see what the coming months bring.” “The events we’ve shown in our theaters through Fathom have been incredibly successful and attract a variety of new audiences,” said Cal Gundersen, Vice President & Head Film Buyer, Megaplex Theatres. “We are thrilled to now be able to offer their full programming slate with the expansion of their live network into our theaters.”