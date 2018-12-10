Fathom Events Launches Fathom Affinity Network (FAN), Distributing Faith and Inspiration Content to Nearly 800 Churches Across the Country

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – December 10, 2018 – Fathom Events is expanding its distribution beyond the cinema with the announcement of its new Fathom Affinity Network (FAN). The company is partnering with Faith Content Network, LLC to reach nearly 800 churches nationwide, located in additional markets outside its current exhibition partner locations. This partnership will provide theatrical-quality faith and inspirational content to underserved audiences across the country.

The first title distributed via this network will be in early 2019, with several more events planned for the remainder of the year. Each church will be able to select as few or as many events as their communities have interest in hosting. FCN will work closely with Fathom and its content partners to help build awareness in communities of faith, providing the new ability to drive attendance to both theaters and churches nationwide.

Faith Content Network will manage church network bookings, distribution, operations, local marketing activations, and ticket sales. Fathom Events will provide content licensing, a creative marketing toolkit, and oversee content delivery.

“This new network will allow us to deliver top faith and inspirational content to an underserved audience who may not otherwise get to experience these special events theatrically,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “It also opens the door for us to acquire additional content, creating new opportunities for faith-based content producers and their audiences. We are the only distributor in the industry to expand our offerings in this way, revolutionizing how people experience event cinema content.”

“Demand for faith content has not waned in recent years and the Christian audience tends to favor group experiences. This is the perfect time to launch the concept,” said Bob Elder, Founder and Chief Impact Officer of Collide Media Group.

“Our churches have been asking for more quality content, and they are excited for the opportunity to provide top-level productions and events to their local communities, on the same day and date as large-market theaters,” said Chris Thomason, Founder and CEO of in:ciite Events.