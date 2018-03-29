EclairGame and Pathé Expand Fifa Tour 2018 Championship to 3 Additional Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

__________________________________________

Paris (France) – 29 March 2018 / EclairGame, the new eSports-based entertainment solution for

cinemas from Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist

in digital technologies for the film industry, and Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé are strengthening their

partnership established in December 2017, with the expansion of the competitions in the Fifa Tour

2018 championship to the Pathé Carré de Soie cinema in Vaulx-en-Velin and the Gaumont Montpellier

Multiplex and Gaumont Wilson in Toulouse in addition to the Pathé La Villette cinema in Paris.

Like CinéSessions, this nationwide championship helps make the concept of offline video game

championships available to the widest possible audience, with the added benefit of the comfort,

conviviality and interactivity of a cinema auditorium, and the latest digital projection technologies.

“There is no longer the need for players to go to Paris. The championship comes to them. It is

accessible to everyone, everywhere in France!” explains Vincent Bruère, the manager of the

EclairGame project. “The championship is accessible to everyone throughout France. There are five

qualifying phases before the grand final in Paris. You don’t need to be a pro to take part in the Fifa

Tour 2018, the little brother of our CinéSessions. Here everyone has a chance of winning, whatever

their level. The most important thing is to enjoy a fun time in a cinema.”

For Jacques Durand, Manager in charge of upgrading Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé, “This is

an original, ambitious project we are running in partnership with EclairGame. The concept is

unique: players meet over several sessions in Vaulx-en-Velin, Montpellier, Toulouse and Paris

and compete in the cinema, with the gaming consoles installed on the seats in the auditorium.

We equip each of the auditoriums with the most suitable infrastructure to offer players the

ideal conditions for a competition and live show. The six winners in each session will then be

invited to take part in the grand final in Paris at the Pathé La Villette.”

Dates and additional information:

The qualifiers:

05 April in Vaulx-en-Velin – Pathé Carré de soie

12 April in Paris – Pathé La Villette

03 May in Montpellier – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe

17 May in Paris – Pathé La Villette

31 May in Toulouse – Gaumont Wilson

Two places for the final will also be available to be won during an online competition.

The final:

8 June in Paris – Pathé La Villette

Online registration and the terms and conditions of the competition are available at the

following address: www.eclairgame.com