EclairGame and Pathé Expand Fifa Tour 2018 Championship to 3 Additional Theaters
Video game competition to wrap up June 8 in Paris
Paris (France) – 29 March 2018 / EclairGame, the new eSports-based entertainment solution for
cinemas from Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist
in digital technologies for the film industry, and Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé are strengthening their
partnership established in December 2017, with the expansion of the competitions in the Fifa Tour
2018 championship to the Pathé Carré de Soie cinema in Vaulx-en-Velin and the Gaumont Montpellier
Multiplex and Gaumont Wilson in Toulouse in addition to the Pathé La Villette cinema in Paris.
Like CinéSessions, this nationwide championship helps make the concept of offline video game
championships available to the widest possible audience, with the added benefit of the comfort,
conviviality and interactivity of a cinema auditorium, and the latest digital projection technologies.
“There is no longer the need for players to go to Paris. The championship comes to them. It is
accessible to everyone, everywhere in France!” explains Vincent Bruère, the manager of the
EclairGame project. “The championship is accessible to everyone throughout France. There are five
qualifying phases before the grand final in Paris. You don’t need to be a pro to take part in the Fifa
Tour 2018, the little brother of our CinéSessions. Here everyone has a chance of winning, whatever
their level. The most important thing is to enjoy a fun time in a cinema.”
For Jacques Durand, Manager in charge of upgrading Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé, “This is
an original, ambitious project we are running in partnership with EclairGame. The concept is
unique: players meet over several sessions in Vaulx-en-Velin, Montpellier, Toulouse and Paris
and compete in the cinema, with the gaming consoles installed on the seats in the auditorium.
We equip each of the auditoriums with the most suitable infrastructure to offer players the
ideal conditions for a competition and live show. The six winners in each session will then be
invited to take part in the grand final in Paris at the Pathé La Villette.”
Dates and additional information:
The qualifiers:
05 April in Vaulx-en-Velin – Pathé Carré de soie
12 April in Paris – Pathé La Villette
03 May in Montpellier – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe
17 May in Paris – Pathé La Villette
31 May in Toulouse – Gaumont Wilson
Two places for the final will also be available to be won during an online competition.
The final:
8 June in Paris – Pathé La Villette
Online registration and the terms and conditions of the competition are available at the
following address: www.eclairgame.com
