First-ever Digital Cinema Summit to take place in parallel with ISE 2019

PRESS RELEASE —

Individuals, companies and organisations with an interest in digital cinema and its future will be making their way to the first-ever Digital Cinema Summit, presented by Integrated Systems Europe in conjunction with Digital Cinema Report. The half day event will take place during ISE 2019 on February 6 at the Okura Hotel, Amsterdam which is within a few minutes’ walk of the RAI Conference Centre where ISE 2019 will take place.

“The event will highlight how advances in digital cinema technology are transforming the entire movie-going experience,” said Mike Blackman, Managing Director, Integrated Systems Events. “It will feature top digital cinema technology authorities from around the world addressing a range of issues facing professionals in all phases of the motion picture industry. The purpose of the event is to give digital cinema technology centre stage.”

100 attendees are expected at the Summit, including senior executive management personnel working in the digital cinema value chain including integrators, hardware suppliers, end customers, software suppliers and content providers.

“One of the most exciting things happening in technology today is the transformation of movie theatres around the world,” said Nick Dager, Editor and Publisher of the website Digital Cinema Report. “Too many people assume that the decade-long transition from film to digital projection was the end of something. In fact, thanks to ongoing developments in all kinds of technology; this is just the beginning. Local movie houses everywhere are evolving into entertainment centres designed to serve the specific needs of their unique communities.”

The first Digital Cinema Summit ISE, subtitled ‘Transforming the Moviegoing Experience’, will explore what those technology developments are and the opportunities they are creating. Moderated by Dager, panels of top digital cinema technology authorities will address issues facing all phases of the motion picture industry.

Among the topics under discussion will be the role of technology in the lobby pre-show; whether theatre sound should be object-based or file-based; and the relative suitability of LED or laser illumination technology in delivering High Dynamic Range.

The event will close with a fireside chat between Dager and renowned cinema consultant Michael Karagosian: The Digital Cinema Era: How We Got Here and Where We’re Going.

For more information, please visit: www.digitalcinemasummit.org