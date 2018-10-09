Universal and Regal Offer 14,000 Free ‘First Man’ Tickets to U.S. Veterans and Servicemembers

PRESS RELEASE

Universal City, CA, October 9, 2017—Universal Pictures and Regal today announced that, on Thursday, October 11, more than 14,000 free tickets will be presented to U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers for Universal’s First Man—at more than 500 Regal locations nationwide. Each of the first 25 servicemembers (per location) with valid, government-issued ID who request a ticket will be given free admission to the 7:00 p.m. preview screening (or first show). First Man, from Academy Award®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling, arrives in theatres nationwide the following day.

“During his career as a Naval aviator, our dad flew 78 combat missions in the Korean War,” said Mark and Rick Armstrong. “The friendships he forged during those critical years remained deeply important to him all of his days. Freedom—much like landing on the moon—is an achievement that is hard fought and hard won, and it cannot be accomplished without the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and their loved ones. We’d like to join Universal and Regal in thanking all our current and past veterans, as well as their families, for their brave service to this great nation.”

“As an Air Force veteran, I am proud to see this historical achievement from other veterans and NASA featured on the big screen. These military heroes are an incredible example of the courage and determination that allowed us to reach new heights in space exploration,” said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. “As a tribute to the courageous men and women in the armed forces, we are honored to offer complimentary tickets for active-duty military and veterans to be the first to see First Man at any participating Regal theatres.”

The promotion will be available at all Regal theatres playing First Man. Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be picked up at the Regal box office on October 11. Each guest must present a valid government-issued military ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each military ID presented, while supplies last. This offer is valid for the 7:00 p.m. screening (or first showing) of the film on October 11, only.

“Neil Armstrong represents the best and bravest of humanity, and this film from director Damien Chazelle is stunning,” said Jim Orr, President, Distribution, Universal Pictures. “Early audiences have championed this new masterpiece, and we’re grateful that our partners at Regal have opened their doors to active-duty and retired servicemembers with free tickets. We know these heroes will enjoy First Man, and we’re thrilled they’ll be among the first to experience it.”

For more information and a list of Regal theatres participating, please visit www.firstmanforservicemembers.com. Broadcast-quality clips from First Man are available at www.epk.tv, and stills are available at www.image.net.