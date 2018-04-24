Flix Brewhouse and Spotlight Cinema Networks Sign New Long-Term Advertising Agreement

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, April 24, 2018 – Spotlight Cinema Networks announced today the signing of a new long-term cinema advertising agreement with Flix Brewhouse®, the world’s only first-run cinema-eatery-microbrewery. This new partnership gives Spotlight Cinema Networks the exclusive rights to market and exhibit advertising at all Flix Brewhouse locations. Spotlight Cinema Networks is the cinema advertising leader in reaching the 21+ adult demographic through its nationwide network of arthouses and luxury dine-in theatres.

Flix Brewhouse offers award-winning craft beers by incorporating a fully functioning microbrewery, in all their locations, and made-to-order quality food with push-button dine-in service. With its scheduled grand opening of a new eight-screen cinema-microbrewery on April 26 in the Dallas suburbs of Frisco and Little Elm, Flix Brewhouse will have in operation five locations and 41 screens. The company plans to open 11 more locations and 95 screens by the end of 2019.

“We are honored to be partnered with Flix Brewhouse and help contribute to their long-term growth,” said Ronnie Ycong, Senior Vice President of Exhibitor Relations and Operations, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “With their upscale cinema-microbrewery concept, Flix Brewhouse offers a unique movie-going experience that enhances Spotlight’s network.”

“At Flix Brewhouse, guests come first,” said Allan Reagan, Flix Brewhouse, CEO. “We provide a premium entertainment experience, and it’s critical that all guest-facing messaging is consistent with our brand. Spotlight Cinema Networks is a natural partner, because they understand our guests. Spotlight has an exceptional track record of delivering quality advertising content, which is especially important to Flix Brewhouse as we embark on our ambitious expansion plan.”