Focus Features partners with AMC Theatres in Los Angeles and New York to give away tickets this weekend to anyone named Greta

PRESS RELEASE —

New York, NY, February 28, 2019 – In celebration of GRETA’s opening on March 1st, anyone named Greta, or anyone who dresses as Greta’s character in the movie, has the chance to win free tickets to a show on Friday night at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles or AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York. The tickets will be given away to the 9:35pm show in LA and the 7:45pm show in New York. Contestants should look for the Focus Features rep at the box office, starting one hour before the show time, and show their official ID to prove their name is Greta, or be judged by the Focus Features rep as having dressed as “Greta”. Tickets will be limited and distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

GRETA opens wide on March 1st – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAEoJkL_8zU In GRETA, a sweet, naïve young woman, Frances (Chloe Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning a handbag she finds on a New York City subway to its rightful owner. The owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love of classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to Greta. However Greta’s maternal charms soon begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems.

Focus Features acquires and produces specialty films for the global market, and holds a library of iconic movies from fearless filmmakers. Current and upcoming domestic releases from Focus include Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman; Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, director Morgan Neville’s documentary on Mister Rogers; On the Basis of Sex, the real-life drama of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer; Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows (Todos lo Saben) starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz; Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s directorial debut The Mustang; Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Selena Gomez; Neil Jordan’s thriller Greta starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Grace Moretz; Harriet about the iconic freedom fighter Harriet Tubman starring Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. and directed by Kasi Lemmons; and the anticipatedDowntown Abbey movie starring the entire original cast. Universal Pictures International has led distribution in select markets for titles including BlacKkKlansman; The Dead Don’t Die; Harriet, Downtown Abbey, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Greta, Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and The Mustang.

Focus is part of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), which produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.