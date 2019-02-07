Franklin Designs Names Chad Davis VP of Operations

PRESS RELEASE

Franklin Designs of Flowood, Mississippi announced the addition of Chad Davis to their staff as VP of operations.

Bobby Franklin, owner of Franklin Designs, said, “Mr. Davis is an outstanding addition to the team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our leadership group. We are more than excited to have him a part of Franklin Designs.”

“We started a restructuring process in early 2016 to improve our products, processes and customer experiences. We began by moving our headquarters to Flowood, Mississippi in early 2017, and have made several other internal adjustments and upgrades since then. This most recent addition of Mr. Davis represents the culmination of all those efforts—he will be a very visible player for our current clients and in the theater industry as a whole.”

Franklin said Davis’s mission is “to be the forward face and voice of Franklin Designs, to service our existing clients, to visit and oversee our new installation sites, to visit with prospective clients, and represent us at national and international theater industry events.”

Davis graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg with a degree in Architectural Engineering Technology, and also has an Associate’s Degree in drafting and design. Prior to accepting his position with Franklin Designs, he served as construction superintendent and project manager. He has over 25 years’ experience in the construction business.

Since 1991, this Mississippi-founded business has been providing full services to design and install the interiors of movie theatres and auditoriums across the U.S. and in several international locations as well. Franklin Designs founder Bobby Franklin had been working in the theater industry for several years before he was encouraged by his customers to go into business for himself.

Bobby and his wife Pam founded the company and quickly found themselves sending crews all over the country. While they have since relocated to Florida, they remain active in the business and a part of every job—a familiar face that their customers appreciate.

Franklin’s most visible and popular products are custom-made wall coverings. They design and manufacture custom screen frames as well as specify and install seating, speakers and screens, making them a one-stop shop for theatre interiors. They also install drapery and seating for schools, churches and other auditoriums.