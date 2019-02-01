Fridley Theatres Announces a Partial Opening at Waukee, IA Complex

PRESS RELEASE

Waukee, Iowa (February 1st, 2019) — The curtain rises on Iowa’s newest movie theatre this weekend. Fridley Theatres, an Iowa-based theatre company headquartered in Des Moines, announces the partial opening of The Palms Theatres & IMAX. The building is located at200 Northeast Westgate Drive, just off of Hickman Road, in Waukee.

The multiplex opens with an impressive list of amenities, which begins with an IMAX® auditorium. This theatre features IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s ground-breaking new laser experience that delivers stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into the action like never before. Its next-generation 4K laser projection system offers increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast, and the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The theatre includes IMAX’s 12-channel sound technology, with new side and overhead channels that provide greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion. Its 90-foot IMAX screen, which is the largest in the Midwest, and its recliner seating, make this auditorium the best movie-going experience in the state.

At its opening, the facility also boasts a 75-foot Fridley-branded Laser XL Digital (XLD) auditorium. This theatre includes laser projection technology, a 47.2 Dolby Atmos sound system complete with 56 speakers, a screen topping four stories in height, and recliner seating.

The list of amenities continues. Every auditorium in the building features laser projection, Dolby Atmos audio, and giant, wall-to-wall screens. Several theatres are outfitted with RealD 3D capabilities. With the best picture quality and an infinite field of sound, these cutting-edge systems will transport audiences directly into the on-screen action.

Fridley debuts its new “UltraLux Loungers” at the Palms. These reserved seating recliners are designed for ultra comfort and convenience. They are the widest in the industry. They include two heat settings. They feature adjustable headrests, moveable love seat arms, and tray tables. They provide guests with the perfect viewing angle. Fully customizable, the “UltraLux Loungers” are literally the best seat in town.

In partnership with The Operating Room of West Des Moines, the complex also offers an in-house arcade. This unique space showcases movie-themed games, among others.

When construction wraps on the remainder of the project in the coming months, the facility will include a full restaurant, bar, and patio, called Rick’s Café Americain. Open to the public with or without a ticket, it will serve up specialty and classic appetizers, entrees, desserts, and cocktails. Additionally, the complex will offer Fridley’s “Dine and Recline Suites.” These in-seat food and beverage auditoriums will allow guests to order restaurant or concession items from the comfort of their recliner seat. Wait staff will serve throughout the movie. Party rooms will be available for special event, birthday, and meeting rentals as well.

The Palms Theatres & IMAX brings every type of movie-going format into a single building. From IMAX® to large-screen theatres to dine-in suites to traditional viewing, every possibility is available under its roof. By combining the latest in technology with upscale, premium amenities, Fridley Theatres has created a one-of-a-kind in the world theatre destination.

The company anticipates a full opening in the spring, complete with ribbon-cutting events. Connect with them on Facebook and/or at their website (fridleytheatres.com) for more information.

A local, family-owned business, Fridley Theatres prides itself on Midwestern service and exceptional presentation, and it strives to provide guests with entertainment at reasonable prices. Its founder, Robert L. Fridley, has been a prominent leader in the Motion Picture business since 1936. The company currently operates 20 locations.