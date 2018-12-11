GDC celebrates shipment of 60,000 media servers

PRESS RELEASE – Hong Kong, December 11, 2018: GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, today announced that more than 60,000 GDC media servers have been shipped to customers worldwide. More than a third of the world’s cinema screens, from renowned art houses to ultra-modern multiplexes, count on GDC Technology.

“When GDC was founded in 1999, my small team and I sat and watched the first product shipped in 2001, I was excited then, but I was even more excited to watch the 60,000th media server leaving the dock,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.

GDC has reached an especially fevered pitch in China, with close to 30,000 media servers shipped since 2000—and represents the industry’s largest market share for a country. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) experienced significant growth during this same period. This continued global success further affirms the company’s longstanding leadership position in the digital cinema space and represents a positive outlook for the years ahead.

The key value propositions of GDC media servers are:

• The SX-4000 immersive media server is the first server with a built-in DTS:X decoder; the SX-4000 and XSP-1000 cinema processors produce a compelling immersive sound solution for auditorium of all sizes

• The SR-1000 media server is the first media server to incorporate CineCache™ where there is no local HDD storage needed; it also deployed military and medical-grade power electronics to ensure reliability that lasts for years; when combining SR-1000 media server with CA2.0, each SR-1000 can have streaming access to thousands of movies stored in a central server

“The international success of GDC is exemplified by this milestone. We take pride in helping to define the future of the cinema industry with innovative solutions. Our SA and SX series played a starring role in transitioning the industry to digital cinema, but technology keeps moving forward and so did GDC with our new SR family of media servers. Our role now is to ensure filmmakers can continue to enhance their stories and think outside of the box using new techniques that ensure their product is shown as intended,” added Dr. Chong.