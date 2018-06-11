GDC Continues Its Quest to Bring Machine Intelligence Technology to the Cinema Industry

PRESS RELEASE —

BARCELONA, June 11, 2018 – GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, today unveils its award-winning Cinema Automation CA2.0 (CA2.0) and SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Blockä (IMB) to the cinema industry at CineEurope 2018 from June 11 to 14. GDC consistently receives numerous awards for its innovative technologies, making it one of the most award-winning companies in the cinema industry. Most recently, GDC received the Catalyst Award for the Best Technology of CinemaCon 2018 for Cinema Automation CA2.0.

Key Benefits of Cinema Automation CA2.0

The revolutionary CA2.0 from GDC is the first-ever centralized solution to provide comprehensive automated management of content storage and playback, show scheduling, power supply and screening quality – providing exhibitors the best possible solution to save time, effort and cost. CA2.0 has already been deployed and proven with over 20 multiplexes with SR-1000 and SX-4000 IMB in China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore and the U.S.

GDC CA2.0 incorporates the SCL-2000 Centralized Storage Playback Solution, an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency by several orders of magnitude while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention. The SCL- 2000 is truly a game-changer in that it is the world’s first solution that is capable of playback of 1,000 movies to as many as 14 screens from a centralized server, greatly increasing programming flexibility and eliminating the need for local storage.

In addition to automating the complex procedure of manually preparing or editing show playlists, CA2.0 incorporates other impressive advances, such as:

The system intelligently manages equipment power supply and assures screening quality automatically

Its sophisticated fail-safe design provides backup mechanism to ensure every screening continues autonomously “Developing new technologies for the cinema industry is unique in that it requires constant communications with exhibitors, distributors and the creative community. From our first day, GDC has constantly worked with our industry partners to deliver new products from their input. The launch of our new Cinema Automation CA2.0 and SR-1000 IMB in Europe provides exhibitors with technology ahead of its time designed to meet the needs or solve the issues of operating in today’s and tomorrow’s digital cinema world,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.

SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block™

By leveraging on GDC’s 18 years of R&D in media server and its profound knowledge in cinema operations, SR-1000 IMB is designed from scratch by using the latest and most powerful semiconductor and power electronics used in medical and military products. SR-1000 is a very important milestone for GDC and cinema operations with a number of breakthrough features. It introduces a new feature known as CineCache™ (built-in cache memory) that allows content playback in the absence of a local HDD storage when integrated with GDC CA2.0.

Another important feature is Ultra-Storage that enables the content management and playback of over a thousand movies from a central server with CA2.0 technology. The elimination of content ingestion to each and every auditorium’s media server is an important breakthrough in cinema operation; it significantly reduces downtime and saves both time and money. SR-1000, which received Digital Cinema Initiative (DCI) compliance in March 2018, also passed the most stringent QA program conducted by the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

SR-1000 features a completely new user interface (UI), enabling SMS to be used remotely through a web browser. By detaching the UI from a touchscreen monitor that is closely tied to the IMB, the SMS can now run remotely on a cellphone, iPad, tablet, laptop or PC with a browser. This latest technology that requires near zero-maintenance is designed to integrate to all the three generations of DLP Cinemaâ projectors using one common media server UI. GDC will demonstrate the integration with a Series 1 projector at CineEurope 2018. Both SR-1000 and Cinema Automation CA2.0 are available for order now.

Find Out More

Visit GDC from June 11 to 14 at room M213, level M2 of CCIB during CineEurope 2018 to learn more about the features and benefits of innovative products from GDC Technology. Live demonstrations of a 14-screen megaplex will be staged in the GDC meeting room to showcase this unparalleled milestone in cinema technology. In addition, GDC will be highlighting other cutting-edge technology solutions including the SR-1000 IMB featuring CineCache, built-in cache memory. Additionally, GDC will demonstrate how the SR-1000 integrates with DLP Cinema Series 1 projectors.