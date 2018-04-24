GDC Immersive Sound Solution Expanding Rapidly in 2018

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today at CinemaCon 2018 that cinema owners’ adoption of its innovative SX-4000 immersive sound media server with a built-in DTS:X decoder, and the XSP-1000 cinema processor (GDC Immersive Sound Solution), is rapidly expanding in theatres around the world. The GDC Immersive Sound Solution has been installed, or committed to installing, in more than 850 screens. With over 40 movies being released worldwide in DTS:X format in 2018, a host of new cinema owners are installing the GDC Immersive Sound Solution. Additionally, several leading U.S. circuits, such as B&B Theatres, are expanding their current DTS:X immersive sound footprint by adding 14 new screens in 2018.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, China had the highest growth rate of DTS:X installations in the first quarter of 2018. The top 10 leading cinema chains in China are now equipped to deliver a differentiated sound experience to their audiences. In addition, the leading cinema chains in India, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Myanmar are continuing to expand their DTS:X footprint with new circuits committed to installing DTS:X in the coming months. In North America, theatres operated by the top 20 circuits are realizing the benefits and Classic Cinemas is expanding its immersive audio technology strategy throughout the circuit with the GDC Immersive Sound Solution. In Mexico, the leading circuits have recently installed the GDC Immersive Sound Solution. In Europe, one of the leading circuits is continuing to expand its immersive sound strategy with DTS:X.

DTS:X technology was created to take audiences into a new dimension of sound immersion. The technology transports sound objects to and through specific locations: in front of, behind, above, and next to where the audience is sitting – exactly where the creator intended. The innate flexibility of DTS:X gives cinema operators the opportunity to offer their audiences a compelling immersive experience by faithfully recreating the way sound behaves in the real world.

Since its debut in July 2015, DTS:X has enjoyed worldwide adoption by major Hollywood motion picture studios, cinema owners and mixing stages. Today, more than 160 theatrical titles have been released and exhibited with a DTS:X soundtrack and more than 60 world-class mixing stages in 17 countries have installed DTS:X production tools. As a worldwide DTS:X licensee, GDC Technology leads the effort to enhance cinematic sound around the globe.

“When it comes to providing solutions for exhibition, GDC has always strived to offer the best-in-class products. With the rapid adoption of the GDC Immersive Sound Solution by leading exhibitors worldwide, it’s evident we delivered the right product at the right value proposition. Along with the expansion of screens by current customers, it’s exciting to see new exhibitors installing our cost-effective solution featuring DTS:X,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.

Find out more

Delegates and guests are invited to meet and greet GDC representatives at booth #2103A at CinemaCon 2018 at Caesars Palace, between April 24 and 26. In addition to learning more about the GDC Immersive Sound Solution, they can discover more about our newest innovative solutions including: