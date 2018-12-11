GDC Immersive Sound Solution Featuring DTS:X Breaks the 1,000 Mark

PRESS RELEASE

HONG KONG, December 11, 2018 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today at CineAsia 2018 that its innovative SX-4000 immersive sound media server with a built-in DTS:X decoder, and the XSP-1000 cinema processor (GDC Immersive Sound Solution) reached a milestone of 1,000 screens worldwide. Driven by the rapid pace of adoption, major cinema chains and Hollywood studios are actively promoting movies in DTS:X through various social media and promotional channels. On December 7th, 2018. the opening of the world’s largest 3D LED cinema in Beijing was installed with DTS:X sound system and premiered Warner Bros.’ DC Comics superhero film “Aquaman” with DTS:X immersive sound track. The news of the direct-view 3D on the world’s brightness and largest LED cinema, complemented with immersive DTS:X sound has created a huge splash among the Chinese moviegoers.

With 60 movies being released worldwide in DTS:X format in 2018, a host of existing and new cinema owners are installing the GDC Immersive Sound Solution featuring DTS:X. Within the Asia-Pacific region, China had the highest growth rate of DTS:X installations in 2018 with over 250 new screens. The top 10 leading cinema chains in China are now equipped to deliver a differentiated sound experience to their audiences. In addition, the leading cinema chains in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar and Taiwan are continuing to expand their DTS:X footprint. Singapore is the newest territory committing to install DTS:X in the coming months.

In North America, theatres operated by the top 20 circuits are realizing the benefits with B&B Theatres leading the charge. In July 2018, B&B opened its new 12-screen flagship in Liberty, Missouri with two Grand Screen PLF auditoriums featuring DTS:X. One of the Grand Screen auditoriums is also the world’s largest ScreenX. Several new circuits have committed to installing DTS:X to take advantage of the upcoming 2019 slate of movies to be released in DTS:X. In Mexico, the leading circuits have recently installed the GDC Immersive Sound Solution. In Europe, one of the leading circuits is continuing to expand its immersive sound strategy with DTS:X.

DTS:X technology was created to take audiences into a new dimension of sound immersion. The technology transports sound objects to and through specific locations: in front of, behind, above, and next to where the audience is sitting – exactly where the creator intended. The innate flexibility of DTS:X gives cinema operators the opportunity to offer their audiences a compelling immersive experience by faithfully recreating the way sound behaves in the real world.

Since its debut in July 2015, DTS:X has enjoyed worldwide adoption by major Hollywood motion picture studios, cinema owners and mixing stages. Today, more than 180 theatrical titles have been released and exhibited with a DTS:X soundtrack and more than 70 world-class mixing stages in 17 countries have installed DTS:X production tools. As a worldwide DTS:X licensee, GDC leads the effort to enhance cinematic sound around the globe.

“When it comes to providing solutions for exhibitors, GDC always strives to exceed their expectation. With the rapid worldwide adoption of the GDC Immersive Sound Solution, it’s evident we delivered the right product, at the right time and at the right value proposition. Along with the expansion of screens by current customers, it’s exciting to see exhibitors in new territories installing our integrated media server with built-in DTS:X decoder,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.