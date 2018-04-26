GDC Introduces GoGoCinema at CinemaCon 2018

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2018 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today at CinemaCon 2018 the formation of GoGoCinemaTM, the company’s first-ever venture into the consumer marketplace. GoGoCinema is the brainchild of Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. Dr. Chong, an avid moviegoer, first envisioned GoGoCinema in 2012. The concept looked like a great idea on paper, but the technology did not exist to address the supply and demand challenges facing the theatrical distribution and exhibition industry. Utilizing its nearly 20 years of experience, GDC finally was able to bring the concept to life when they developed and launched Cinema Automation CA2.0 (CA2.0), a game-changing, disruptive technology in 2017. Given CA2.0 helped solve the technical issues by providing comprehensive automated management of content storage and playback, show scheduling, the timing was right to form GoGoCinema, a platform to support crowd-sourced screenings where movie lovers can choose from a library of 1,000 movies or more, and decide when and where they would like to watch their chosen movies.

Benefits of GoGoCinema

For consumers: The GoGoCinema platform allows moviegoers to select the movie, the cinema and the time of their choice. Moviegoers can select the movie by accessing a user-friendly and socially driven interface. The GDC CA2.0 solution has the capability of offering moviegoers a wider selection of content than any other platform.

For exhibitors and content distributors: GoGoCinema is unique in its ability to help generate revenue at every stage of a movie title's life cycle. Furthermore, the entire backend architecture is automated ensuring minimal or no human intervention. The GoGoCinema platform is designed to generate hugely untapped revenues for all stakeholders in theatrical exhibition and distribution.

“I am most passionate about seeing a movie on the big screen at a cinema, said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. GoGoCinema is designed for the true movie lovers in the world with the same passion; it facilitates moviegoers to see movie of their choice in a big screen, at their preferred time and venue. GoGoCinema company is hiring for thinking-outside-the-box officers to help build a healthier and financially rewarding cinemas worldwide. Send me your resume.”

The GoGoCinema platform is launched at CinemaCon 2018 and it is getting ready to launch its service for theatres installed with Cinema Automation CA2.0 at a number of sites in various countries over the course in Q3 2018.