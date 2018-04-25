GDC Completes Integration of TMS-2000 Management System with Screenvision Pre-Show

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2018 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today the completed integration of its TMS-2000 Theatre Management System (TMS-2000) with the Screenvision Media preshow. The integration enables automated ingestion and programming of ad content directly from Screenvision Media’s server to GDC’s new Cinema Automation CA2.0 and its TMS-2000, the second most deployed theatre management system solution globally. The integration provides Screenvision Media’s network of exhibitors with preshow trimming functionality to maximize time available for preshow advertising between every show.

“This is a major milestone for Screenvision Media as many of our customers have deployed GDC’s robust theatre management system. The integration of GDC with our preshow delivery provides the U.S. market with alternatives when creating a fully integrated cinema workflow,” said Mike Henry, SVP of Information Technology at Screenvision Media.

“We’ve enjoyed a long history with GDC and are looking forward to working with their technical and sales teams to continually improve the Screenvision Media preshow experience at GDC sites. This successful integration allows the GDC footprint with their TMS to have full functionality of ratings targets, feature targets and preshow trimming capabilities,” said Darryl Schaffer, Executive Vice President, Operations and Exhibitor Relations of Screenvision Media.

The TMS-2000’s robust capabilities include integrated screen monitoring, with playback and equipment status displayed from a single access point; an enhanced Content Manager, which enables centralized management of content and KDM; a smarter Show Scheduler, which gives alerts regarding missing CPL or invalid KDM; and Smart Restore, a function that makes server replacement easy and instant. Meanwhile, Quality Manager is an optional module that brings users excellent value in ensuring the right level of projector brightness, crisp color and crystal-clear audio. In addition, a newly developed mobile app extends theatre management to mobile platforms for complete ease of use.

The newest features include:

Template System – automatic generation of show playlist based on POS show title, show times and screen’s capability

Automated Pre-Show – a template to insert advertisement and trailer automatically according to given rules

Automatic KDM Ingestion – via USB key

“Since the launch of the TMS-2000 at CineAsia 2014, the list of U.S. exhibitors who solely rely upon it to provide simple and efficient centralized management has grown exponentially. Accordingly, integrating with leading provider, like Screenvision Media, makes perfect sense for GDC. GDC TMS installations are now able to ‘switch on’ automated preshow integration with Screenvision Media. The compliance of ad playlist delivery is now in place for nearly 1,000 screens with GDC products and Screenvision Media,” said Annie Wang, executive vice president of GDC Technology (USA) LLC.