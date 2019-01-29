Sony R608, GDC SR-1100 Receive DCI Compliance

PRESS RELEASE

HONG KONG, January 29, 2019 – Professional Solutions China of Sony (China) Ltd.(“Sony”) and GDC Technology Limited (“GDC”) today announced Sony’s SRX-R608-DS dual 4K laser projection system integrated with GDC’s next-generation SR-1100 integrated media block (IMB) completed the full range of tests necessary to receive compliance from Digital Cinema Initiative (DCI). As a result of receiving DCI compliance for this latest projection system, exhibitors are positioned to capitalize on the continuing advancement in laser and high dynamic range (HDR) technologies with a high-end, reliable product designed for small theatres.

The test was completed by the Research Institute for Digital Media and Content (DMC) at Keio University in Japan, one of three entities licensed by Digital Cinema Initiatives, LLC to perform the Compliance Test Plan (CTP) tests. The SRX-R608-DS with SR-1100 IMB was approved by DCI after successfully passing the DCI Compliance Test Plan Version 1.2. For more information, visit the DCI website.

Key features and benefits of the Sony SRX-R608 4K laser projector:

High-end quality for small theatres: Lightweight, low noise, HDR support, superior contrast designed with reliable laser sources.

Lightweight, low noise, HDR support, superior contrast designed with reliable laser sources. Acoustic noise level is below 38dB : Suitable for “boothless” installations of small and medium-sized rooms. The SRX-R608 can be mounted on the ceiling or mounted on a projector lift attached to the back wall of the auditorium. A projector booth or soundproof box is not needed, saving valuable space and integration cost.

: Suitable for “boothless” installations of small and medium-sized rooms. The SRX-R608 can be mounted on the ceiling or mounted on a projector lift attached to the back wall of the auditorium. A projector booth or soundproof box is not needed, saving valuable space and integration cost. Ideal for HDR content presentations: Sony’s advanced Silicon Crystal Reflective Display (SXRD) panel technology delivers true 4K resolution and 10,000:1 industry-leading contrast for superior image quality, making it ideal for high dynamic range (HDR) content.

Sony’s advanced Silicon Crystal Reflective Display (SXRD) panel technology delivers true 4K resolution and 10,000:1 industry-leading contrast for superior image quality, making it ideal for high dynamic range (HDR) content. Easily adapted to a 3D screen: Paired with an optional 3D filter kit or paired with two SRX-R608 devices for use as a 3D dual projection system. A 2D or 3D projector can be built with a single projection system or dual projection system (using two SRX-R608s connected to each other).

* See Sony website for requirements.

“SRX-R608 digital cinema projector is the ideal choice for boothless application in small format and VIP rooms. The adoption of SXRD 4K chips and technology brings the complete immersive experience to moviegoers even when they are watching the movie from a short distance,” said Mr. Shuji Okada, general manager of Value Added Group, Sony Professional Solutions China.

Key features and benefits of the GDC SR-1100 IMB:

Based on proven GDC technology, a cinema owner’s reliable choice since 2000, the GDC SR-1000 Standalone IMB was introduced in April at CinemaCon 2018 and received immediate positive response from global exhibitors. The SR-1100 is designed with the same ultra-reliable components and future proof features as the SR-1000 IMB.

High reliability : By leveraging on GDC’s 19 years of R&D in media server and its profound knowledge in cinema operations, SR-1100 IMB is designed from scratch by using the latest and most powerful semiconductor and power electronics used in medical and military products and passed a stringent QA program conducted by the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

: By leveraging on GDC’s 19 years of R&D in media server and its profound knowledge in cinema operations, SR-1100 IMB is designed from scratch by using the latest and most powerful semiconductor and power electronics used in medical and military products and passed a stringent QA program conducted by the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. CineCache™ (built-in cache memory) : Allows content playback in the absence of a local HDD storage when integrated with GDC Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0).

: Allows content playback in the absence of a local HDD storage when integrated with GDC Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0). Ultra-Storage : Enables the content management and playback of thousands of movies from a central server with CA2.0 technology. The elimination of content ingestion to each and every auditorium’s media server is an important breakthrough in cinema operation; it significantly reduces downtime and saves both time and money.

: Enables the content management and playback of thousands of movies from a central server with CA2.0 technology. The elimination of content ingestion to each and every auditorium’s media server is an important breakthrough in cinema operation; it significantly reduces downtime and saves both time and money. New user interface (UI): Enables SMS to be used remotely through a web browser. By detaching the UI from a touchscreen monitor that is closely tied to the IMB, the SMS can now run remotely on a cellphone, iPad, tablet, laptop or PC with a browser.

“We are committed to investing in R&D and staying at the forefront of technology. Our product development evolves to meet the needs of exhibitors worldwide, even before they become a trend,” said Pranay Kumar, CTO of GDC Technology Limited. “GDC is proud to work with Sony’s technically competent team to bring a product to market that answers the projected demand for small screens. Sony receiving DCI compliance for SRX-R608-DS with SR-1100 IMB is another step forward toward achieving our goal of ensuring all cinemas, regardless of the projection technology they choose, are equipped with future proof products.”