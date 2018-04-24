GDC Technology to Showcase The Ulitmate Cinema Automation System at CinemaCon 2018 with a Live 14-plex

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, is showcasing its Cinema Automation CA2.0, a groundbreaking cinema automation system to motion pictures exhibitors during CinemaCon 2018 from April 24 to 26.

The revolutionary GDC Cinema Automation CA2.0 (CA2.0) is the first-ever centralized solution to provide comprehensive automated management of content storage and playback, show scheduling, power supply and screening quality – providing exhibitors the best solution to save time, effort and cost. GDC CA2.0 incorporates the SCL-2000 Centralized Storage Playback Solution, an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention.

Reshaping the future of cinema

First deployed in June 2017 in Asia, CA2.0 has proven to increase efficiency and quality while significantly reduces operating cost. The automated solution supports the ubiquitous SX-3000 and SX-4000 IMB and the new 6th generation SR-1000 IMB. In addition, CA2.0 has the capability of storing up to 1,000 movies, offering near-unlimited show schedule programming options for the early adopters such as Golden Village Gold Class, Golden Screen Cinema and Shaw Cinemas in Singapore and Malaysia, Huayi Brothers Cinema, Evergrande Cinemas, Bona International Cinema, China Film Cinema, Jiyi Cinemas, Bestar Cinemas, Restar Cinema, New South Movie City and New Colorful Clouds Cinemas in China, as well as Cinema City, MCL Cinemas and UA Cinemas in Hong Kong. In the U.S., the Pacific Sherman Oaks, iPic Westwood and Landmark Westside Pavilion recently installed CA2.0.

Key Benefits of Cinema Automation CA2.0

The SCL-2000 is truly a game-changer in that it is the world’s first solution for cinemas that is capable of playback of 1,000 movies to as many as 14 screens from a centralized server, greatly increasing programming flexibility and eliminating the need for local storage.

The SCL-2000 marks three major breakthroughs:

Reduces content ingestion time by over 90 percent 1 (only need to ingest DCP into a central server)

(only need to ingest DCP into a central server) Increases playback reliability by 14 times 2

Stores over 30 times more content for each and every auditorium3

In addition to automating the complex procedure of manually preparing or editing show playlists, CA2.0 incorporates other impressive advances, such as:

The system intelligently manages equipment power supply and assures screening quality automatically

Its sophisticated fail-safe design helps eliminating interruptions by ensuring that every screening continues undisturbed in the highly unlikely event of a central server failure

“GDC’s passion for innovation is driven by listening to our customers and understanding their evolving needs as the industry develops”, said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GDC Technology. “Our goal is to satisfy their needs by continually improving and automating cinema operation through our reliable first-to-market solutions, helping exhibitors to cut operating costs, increase revenues and improve screening quality. For years we have been tight-lipped about the development of our latest technologies. CinemaCon is the perfect venue to introduce how GDC is changing cinema operation from 1.0 to 2.0.”

Be amazed by the showcase

Live demonstrations of a 14-screen megaplex will be staged at the GDC futuristic booth from April 24 to 26 to showcase this unparalleled milestone in cinema technology. In addition, GDC will be highlighting other cutting-edge technology solutions including the SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Blockâ featuring CineCacheTM, built-in cache memory, allowing content playback to be performed without local HDD storage. This system integrates seamlessly with CA2.0.

Find Out More

To discover more about the numerous benefits of the innovative CA2.0, along with other GDC digital cinema products, such as the new SR-1000 IMB, visit GDC at Booth #2103A at CinemaCon 2018 from April 24 to 26 at Caesars Palace. Interested delegates can contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with a sales consultant at marketing@gdc-tech.com.