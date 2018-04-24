GDC Wins Global Tender Proposal to Provide Digital Cinema Servers to CJ CGV

LAS VEGAS, 24 April 2018 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today it has won a solicited tender proposal to be CJ CGV’s exclusive provider of digital cinema servers for the next two years. CJ CGV, an affiliates under the CJ Group, operates the largest number of screens and cinemas in Korea. The agreement involves the deployment of GDC digital cinema servers in all CJ CGV cinemas in Korea, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and the United States.

CJ CGV introduced the first multiplex in Korea and is known for introducing new innovations to provide the best possible moviegoing experience at all its cinemas. CJ CGV has always strived to offer moviegoers outstanding customer services, value and enjoyment based on its continuous evolution. This agreement provides CJ CGV with powerful GDC digital cinema servers and best-in-class cinema solutions to fully digitize and automate cinema management through machine intelligence. GDC products will ensure CJ CGV will keep its vision of ‘Evolving beyond Movies’ and maintain number one in diverse customer satisfaction surveys.

“We’re delighted to build on our partnership and expand our presence with CJ CGV,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. “CJ CGV has been a valued partner for years. This agreement will strength our partnership for many more.”