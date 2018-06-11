Global Cinema Federation Releases Position Papers

PRESS RELEASE —

(Barcelona, Spain – 11 June 2018) The Global Cinema Federation (GCF) today released five position papers on key areas of concern and interest to cinema operators worldwide. The papers released today will guide the GCF in its efforts to advocate and educate on these issues on behalf of cinema operators around the world. The full position papers are available on the GCF website at www.globalcinemafederation.org.

Cinépolis CEO and GCF chairman Alejandro Ramírez Magaña noted:

“In its first year, the GCF has identified and come to agreement on these issues of vital concern to exhibitors around the world. While further issues remain to be explored, these five papers give us our marching orders as we begin our second year of advocacy on behalf of cinemas worldwide.”

The papers include cinema exhibitors’ positions and concerns regarding:

Theatrical Exclusivity

Cinema owners give top priority to maintaining the period of the theatrical exclusivity. The theatrical window is an integral part of the commercial terms between exhibitors and distributors. A surprise launch of a short theatrical window will be regarded as unfair and unacceptable business behaviour.

International Trade and Investment

Value of free international trade and investment into the cinema sector. Sharing of information on local regulations and practices that impact on foreign trade and investments. Where appropriate, support local/regional advocacy that focuses on promoting international trade and investment into cinema through research and information- sharing.

Movie Theft

Movie theft has long been a significant threat to our industry, and technology advances have increased that threat dramatically. However, box office losses to illegal movie copies are not inevitable. Movie exhibitors are the “front line” of preventing in-theatre camcording, the source of most illegal copies accessed during a movie’s theatrical run. Cinemas are also the voice of the industry to consumers, with the ability to build awareness of the cost of movie theft.

Music Rights

The long-term goal is to remove entirely the need for cinemas to enter into licence arrangements with, and make royalty payments in respect of music rights to, Performing Rights Organisations; this is however hampered by legal and structural challenges. In the interim, the Global Cinema Federation will support efforts to secure material reductions in existing tariffs, by sharing information and deploying both (i) factual data about rates in other territories; and (ii) tactics and legal and economic arguments which have succeeded in other territories.

Accessibility