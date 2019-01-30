Gold Medal Adds New Branch Location in Allentown, PA

Author Published January 30, 2019 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

For popcorn, cotton candy, Sno-Kones®, and all your concession food favorites, businesses can now rely on the newest branch location for Gold Medal Products Co., Gold Medal – Mid Atlantic. Formerly operating as Kloss Fun Foods, Gold Medal – Mid Atlantic will serve as the region’s expert resource for concession equipment and supplies.

Gold Medal’s vice president of branch operations and sales, Pete Bakala feels this new addition represents a significant opportunity both regionally and locally. He says, “Gold Medal is excited to be in Allentown. Not only does it provide a valuable regional presence, it is an outstanding local community where we look forward to building and growing relationships.”

Gold Medal – Mid Atlantic is located at 7566 Morris Court, Suite 310 in Allentown, PA. Its showroom features a variety of product lines including popcorn poppers, cotton candy makers, Sno-Kone® machines, hot dog grills, fryers, and much more.

The addition of the Mid Atlantic location marks a total of 16 Gold Medal branch locations throughout the country. President, Adam Browning welcomes the new branch by stating, “Gold Medal offers our customers the power of a global leader combined with the benefits of a convenient, local supplier. It’s the best of both worlds. It is our privilege to serve this region through Gold Medal – Mid Atlantic.”

