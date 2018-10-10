Gold Medal Partners with Cincinnati Public Schools for On-the-Job Training Program

PRESS RELEASE

In a collaborative community effort, Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber recently created a new program geared at introducing high school juniors and seniors to careers in the manufacturing field. This pre-apprenticeship program provides paid experiential, on-the-job learning at regional business partners including: Gold Medal Products Co., Allied Window, and Steinhauser, Inc.

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, a special “Signing Day” celebration was held in honor of the students, where media and members of the community attended. Representatives from the participating companies took the opportunity to congratulate the students and welcome them into the workforce. At the conclusion of the event, all students participated in a signing, expressing their intent to commit to their selected employers.

Students were selected for this opportunity based on an interest in the manufacturing industry, GPA, attendance, recommendations of teachers, and an application and interview process.

Gold Medal welcomed three students: Jimeir Hales, Donneisha Hill, and Ar’reona Reed-Parker. They will primarily gain experience within the assembly department. Each student will be assigned a production lead to teach them the skills for their assigned duties. An additional mentor will also be available to help the students learn and grow in their roles. Students will work on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while attending classes the rest of the week. The program will last until the end of the school year.

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Vice President of Talent Initiatives, Jordan Vogel commented on the goal of this effort, “This collaborative career-based learning program helps build a pipeline from Cincinnati schools to employers with available, high-potential positions.”

President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning spoke at the event, stating, “In business we invest for the future in many different ways. Yet, nothing is more important than how we invest into the next generation. My hope is that this is the first ‘Signing Day’ event of many to come.”