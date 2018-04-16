Gold Medal Welcomes Brandon James as General Counsel

PRESS RELEASE —

Gold Medal Products Co., the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of concession food equipment and supplies, is pleased to announce that Brandon James has joined the company as General Counsel.

James graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School of Business and a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law (WashU) in St. Louis. Well-versed in corporate law, he is an accomplished attorney with over ten years of experience. Most recently, he served as Counsel, Americas at GE Global Operations. Previously, he also served as Corporate Counsel at NewPage Corporation. As General Counsel, he will be responsible for all the legal affairs of the company, as well as being actively involved in the day-to-day business dealings and operations of the business.

James expressed his enthusiasm for this new role, “Gold Medal is an intriguing company that has both a long-established history of success and a promising outlook for the future. I’m excited for the unique opportunity to help grow Gold Medal’s already rich legacy as the industry leader in concession equipment and supplies.”

President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning welcomes James to the team, “What impresses me most about Brandon James is not just his impeccable credentials, but also his professional drive, relational demeanor, and integrity. He is certain to make an immediate impact and contribute to the future of Gold Medal.”