Golden Screen Cinemas Introduces ScreenX, Adds 4DX Theatres to Malaysia

PRESS RELEASE

Hollywood, Calif./ Hong Kong – December 12, 2018 — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading cinema technology company, and Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) today announced plans to launch the first three ScreenX theaters and roll out three additional 4DX theaters in Malaysia. GSC and CJ 4DPLEX initially announced their partnership at CineAsia in 2017.

ScreenX, The premium, panoramic, 270-degree cinema environment that projects films on three walls of the auditorium, will launch at GSC’s flagship theatre, 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor in 2019. The two additional theaters will open in 2020.

The second 4DX theatre in Malaysia will be opened, by the end of the month, at the 1Utama Shopping Centre. Two additional locations, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya and Southkey, Johor Bahru, will open in 2019.

“We are working closely with GSC to provide our premium cinema technology format in an effort that positions them as a leading cinema exhibitor across Malaysia with a commitment to delivering new and enriching cinema experiences to customers,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We continue to expand our innovative theatre formats to give audiences worldwide experiences that are unlike anything available in theatres today.”

“After launching Malaysia’s first 4DX auditorium at GSC Paradigm JB, we are excited to once again bring an all-new offering to movie-goers with ScreenX,” said Koh Mei Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Screen Cinemas. “This new technology is a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation and we are confident that audiences will be even more engaged and immersed at the movies, thanks to this technology’s capabilities to deliver visually-stunning cinema experiences.”

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery that gives a sense of being inside the movie.

To date, 4DX is installed in 589 auditoriums in over 61 countries, and is projected to reach a total of 600 auditoriums by the end of the year.