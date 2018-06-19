Marcus Corporation CEO Gregory S. Marcus Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Midwest

PRESS RELEASE

Milwaukee, June 14, 2018… EY announced today that Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award winner in the Midwest. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Marcus was selected by a panel of independent judges and was recognized at a black-tie gala on June 13 at the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom in Chicago.

“All my life I’ve been surrounded by entrepreneurs, and I view my stewardship of The Marcus Corporation as both a tremendous privilege and responsibility,” said Marcus. “We are far more than a collection of hotels and movie theatres; instead, our greatest achievement is the memorable experiences we deliver for our guests. That requires us to think two steps ahead, take creative risks and make smart investments, all without ever losing our commitment to delighting our guest with the smallest touch. This recognition truly honors all of our talented associates, from the corporate leadership to the people in the field, who dedicate every day to making our guests’ days extraordinary. On behalf of our team, I’m honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in the Midwest, which recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit all of us embody at The Marcus Corporation.”

Now in its 32nd year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the U.S. by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Sponsors for the Midwest program include Plexus Groupe, LaSalle Network, Cresa, PNC, Becker Professional Education and 1871.