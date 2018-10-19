‘Halloween’ On Pace for Excellent Debut with $7.7M Thursday Night Start

Friday Report: Universal and director David Gordon Green’s Halloween scored a strong $7.7 million start on Thursday night from shows beginning at 7pm in 3,200 locations. That’s the biggest start for an R-rated film since May’s Deadpool 2 ($18.6 million), and handily tops all horror releases in 2018. Additional comps:

42.6 percent ahead of The Nun ($5.4 million)

79.1 percent ahead of A Quiet Place ($4.3 million)

43 percent behind It ($13.5 million)

Weekend projections are volatile at this stage for a number of reasons, not the least of which being that the franchise has a considerable fan base which may — or may not — result in some front-loading toward early shows. The film’s strong reviews and pre-release tracking suggest that internal weekend performance will alleviate much of that thanks to broad appeal. It’s also worth noting the film lacks the IMAX price boost enjoyed by The Nun and It.

At this point, a debut weekend close to $70 million is likely if it were to follow a similar trajectory as It.

Follow Boxoffice for continued updates.