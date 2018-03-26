Harkins Theatres Announces Unprecedented $150 Million Circuit-wide Theater Enhancement Initiative

PRESS RELEASE

Scottsdale, AZ: March 26, 2018 – Harkins Theatres, the largest privately-owned theatre chain in the country, announced today plans to invest over $150M into their existing theatres nationwide. This is part of a continual effort by Harkins to provide the most state-of-the-art amenities and the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience for guests. Construction has already begun and all theatres will remain open throughout the process.

“For 85 years, Harkins has been committed to delivering the Ultimate Moviegoing experience,” says Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “We have the most loyal guests in the industry, and we will never take this for granted. We recognize that we are entertaining our friends, families and communities in our theatres. Reinvestment in our theatres with these new amenities is an effort to show our gratitude to our loyal guests and ensure that we always deliver on our promise.”

“We never want to succeed by default,” says Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “We will be relentless in each situation, to ensure that we have the superior theatre with the superior amenities. If the competition has silver, we will have gold.”

The newly renovated Scottsdale 101 has been unveiled and construction is nearly complete at the Chandler Fashion 20 and Arrowhead 18 theatres. Construction is also underway at a number of other Phoenix theatres and will continue with an aggressive schedule. Individual theatre details will become available as construction begins on each location. New amenities include: