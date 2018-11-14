Harkins Theatres to Donate $1 From Every Popcorn Purchased on Thanksgiving Day to American Red Cross California Wildfires Relief

PRESS RELEASE —

Scottsdale, AZ, November 14, 2018 – Harkins Theatres will donate $1 from every popcorn purchased on Thanksgiving Day to the American Red Cross California Wildfires Relief.

“Like many Americans, we have been watching in sadness and horror the tragedy unfolding in California. Our hearts go out to our friends, colleagues, guests and family members affected by these most deadly and most destructive wildfires in history,” says Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “On this Thanksgiving, we are thankful to all the volunteers, firefighters and first-responders who are sacrificing to battle this disaster. Our donation will go directly to support them, and those forced from their homes with much needed food, shelter, and supplies.”

The American Red Cross is working around the clock throughout the State of California to provide shelter, food and comfort for thousands of people forced to leave their homes due to the deadly wildfires. The Red Cross has numerous evacuation centers open for those seeking refuge and has already deployed enough supplies to shelter as many as 7,000 people. The organization is not-for-profit and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

What: $1 of every popcorn purchased on Thanksgiving Day at Harkins Theatres will benefit American Red Cross California Wildfires Relief.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22

Where: All Harkins Theatres locations nationwide

For showtimes, Tickets and more information, please visit Harkins.com.