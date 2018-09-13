Harkins Theatres to Host Women’s Equality Film Series

PRESS RELEASE

______________________________________________________________________

Scottsdale, AZ: September 13, 2018 – Harkins Theatres, in partnership with STX Entertainment, celebrates trailblazing women in the first annual Women’s Equality Film Series September 28 – October 4. Moviegoers are invited to enjoy 15 films featuring the stories of women who have changed the course of history, been pioneers in their industries and fought for what they believed in. Women’s Equality Film Series packages will include a pass to all 15 films, Harkins 2018 Loyalty Cup with free fill and medium popcorn. Film Series packages are on sale now for $30 and can be purchased at participating theatre box offices. The first 10 guests at each participating theatre to purchase a film series package will also receive an exclusive Women’s Equality Film Series tote bag and hardcover copy of the inspiring best-seller Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls. Tickets to individual films can be purchased for $5 each.

“We are honored to celebrate women who have blazed the way through history and continue to fight for women’s equality,” says Racheal Wilson, COO of Harkins Theatres. “Our first annual Women’s Equality Film Series will recognize some of these brave women and we look forward paying tribute to their incredible stories as they inspire generations of women for years to come.”

“STX has been passionate about highlighting female stories and female storytellers for a long time,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. “So we’re especially proud to partner with Harkins Theatres on the inaugural Women’s Equality Film Series, which celebrates the bold and bracing achievements of some of history’s most inspiring women.”

To help further the mission of women’s equality, Harkins will donate a portion of proceeds from the film series to the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Founded by Academy-Award® winning actor and advocate Geena Davis, the Institute is the first and only research-based organization collaborating within the media and entertainment industry to expose gender imbalance, identify unconscious bias and creatively remodel content to achieve gender equity. Geena Davis’ 1992 hit, A League of Their Own, is part of the Women’s Equality Film Series lineup. Tickets are on sale NOW at Harkins.com/womens-equality.

Films featured will include:

· Adrift (2018) · Hidden Figures (2016) · A League of Their Own (1992) · Joy (2015) · Battle of the Sexes (2017) · Miss Representation (2011) · Embrace (2016) · Molly’s Game (2017) · Erin Brockovich (2000) · Norma Rae (1979) · Frida (2002) · RBG (2018) · Girl Rising (2013) · Suffragette (2015) · Half the Picture (2018)

Harkins Women’s Equality Film Series Package will include:

Film Series pass for all 15 films

2018 Harkins Loyalty Cup & FREE fill

FREE Medium Popcorn

For more information and a list of participating theatres, please visit Harkins.com/womens-equality.