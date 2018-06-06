Harkness Screens Providing Clarus XC Technology for Cine Europe 2018

PRESS RELEASE

CINE EUROPE, BARCELONA, JUNE 6 TH 2018 — Harkness Screens the world’s leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in on-screen brightness is delighted to confirm that Clarus XC technology will be the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during Cine Europe 2018.

The show’s auditorium inside the CCIB will feature a 26.35m x 7.5m Clarus XC 170 screen used to showcase both 2D and 3D content from distributors.

Designed to work with all polarized 3D systems and regarded as the screen of choice for polarized laser 3D presentation due to its speckle reduction properties, Clarus XC screens create visibly deeper 3D content which draws in the audience creating a more captivating viewing experience. A whiter look under projection mean that colours look visibly richer and more accurate both in 2D and 3D resulting in a more defined, sharper and crisper picture.

“We’re delighted to continue the long association with the biggest and best movie convention in Europe providing our Clarus XC technology once again explains Richard Mitchell, VP Global Marketing & Commercial Development at Harkness Screens. Each year Bob and Andrew Sunshine along with the team at the FilmExpo

Group and Kelonik transform the auditorium within the CCIB into a state-of-the-art cinema creating an incredible venue for movie studios and manufacturers to showcase the best of cinema. We’re very honoured to see our products performing such an important part in this.”

At its core, Clarus XC technology features 4th generation d-smooth coating technology which has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology enables Clarus XC screens to benefit from significantly wide viewing angles, improved colour and contrast and better light distribution compared to

traditional 3D silver screens.

The screen will also feature Harkness’ Nanolast TM coating technology launched in 2017 which provides additional improvements in visual performance as well as added durability and robustness. It will also feature Harkness’ proprietary 4K Digital Perforation Pattern designed to improve sound transmission in the spoken range, reduce moiré effect often seen in 4K projection and increase light reflectivity.

Cine Europe 2018 attendees will be able to find out further information on Harkness’ products by visiting the Harkness Screens suite during the show (Meeting Room 131, 1 st Floor CCIB).