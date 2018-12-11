Harkness Screens Launches Updates to Digital Screen Modeller and Calculator Tools

PRESS RELEASE – CINEASIA, HONG KONG, DECEMBER 11TH 2018: Harkness Screens, the world’s leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in onscreen brightness, has launched an updated versions for Apple iOS, Android and Web of its industry-leading equipment and theatre design and specification tools the Digital Screen Modeller and Digital Screen Calculator.

The latest versions include a number of productivity updates and up-to-date data on Harkness’ Perlux HiWhite screens, as well as a current inventory of projection equipment from major manufacturers including:

• Barco DP4K-36BLP

• Barco DP2K-36BLP

• Barco DP4K-18BLPHC

• Barco DP4K-13BLPHC

• Barco DP2K-17BLP

• Barco DP4K-19B

• Christie CP4325-RGB

• Christie CP2315-RGB

• Christie CP2320-RGB

• Christie CP2208

• Christie CP2308

• NEC NC3541L

• NEC NC2041L

• Sony SRX-R815P

• Sony SRX R815DS

Harkness’ leading app platform has been helping exhibitors and integrators to obtain better outcomes from new build, refurbishment and equipment uplift choices since 2013. The platform consists of five tools and has over 15,000 downloads to date across all platforms.

Further information on the Digital Screen Modeller or Digital Screen Calculator can be found at www.harkness-screens.com or by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.