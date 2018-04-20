Heather Morgan Joins Harkins Theatres as Vice President of Content and Programming

PRESS RELEASE

Scottsdale, AZ, April 20, 2018 – Harkins Theatres has announced the addition of Heather Morgan as Vice President of Content and Programming. In her role with Harkins, Ms. Morgan will be instrumental in the continued growth and success of the country’s fifth-largest exhibitor.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the Harkins team,” says Morgan. “There are exciting things planned for Harkins’ future and I look forward to being part of the journey.”

As Vice President of Content and Programming, Heather will oversee film buying, alternative content and onscreen guest entertainment offerings, while continuing to support Harkins’ strategic growth initiatives in the motion picture exhibition industry. Ms. Morgan comes to Harkins most recently from AMC Theatres where she held the role of Vice President of Studio Partnerships and Film Finance.

“Harkins has continuously worked to recruit and develop the best and most innovative talent in the industry – an effort made clear yet again with the addition of Heather,” says Mike Bowers, CEO and President of Harkins Theatres. “We are very excited about the industry insight and expertise Heather will bring to Harkins.”