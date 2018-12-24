IMAX Earns First $1B Year

IMAX, the large-format moviegoing option, has reached $1 billion at the global box office for the first time in a calendar year.

They had been gaining towards this milestone, with $965.7 million earned in fiscal year 2016 and then $976.5 million earned in fiscal year 2017.

The top IMAX films globally of the year so far are Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, and Ready Player One.

Aquaman, which currently ranks #6 on IMAX’s top rankings, is still going strong and could likely crack the top three or four releases of 2018 when it’s all said and done.

IMAX has improved its box office as customers continue to seek premium viewing options as the share from 3D has consistently slid this decade. The format, which took in 21% of box office revenue at its peak in 2010, dropped to 12% by 2017.