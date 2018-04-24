AMC and Cineworld to Install IMAX’s Next-Generation 4K Laser Projection System

IMAX’s new laser projection system is coming to theaters across the globe. The company has signed agreements with AMC Theatres and Cineworld (and its subsidiary Regal Entertainment Group) to install its IMAX with Laser system in 87 and 55 locations worldwide, respectively. Each location will additionally undergo a complete renovation to outfit the theatres with luxury seating, IMAX’s 12-channel immersive sound, redesigned entryways, and in-theatre branding. The systems, which come with renewed 12-year lease terms, are expected to be installed between 2018 and 2022.

“There is no doubt in my mind that IMAX with Laser provides the best blockbuster moviegoing experience and will be our leading premium offering,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld Group PLC, in a statement. “IMAX and our collective organization have worked together for more than 20 years and we both understand how to create best-in-class customer experiences. For us, this agreement is about continuing that legacy and introducing a new era of IMAX moviegoing.”

Added AMC CEO and President Adam Aaron: “AMC and IMAX continue to stay at the forefront of presentation innovation, and this announcement represents a momentous step forward for our guests who love seeing their movies in IMAX at AMC.”

IMAX with Laser is a next-generation 4K laser projection system that offers “increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast as well as the widest range of colors available to filmmakers.” The system also includes IMAX’s 12-channel sound technology, which features new side and overhead channels to “deliver greater dynamic range and precision.” The company, which calls the laser projection technology a cornerstone of its “blockbuster film strategy” designed to increase moviegoing by offering state-of-the-art advancements, has now signed agreements for over 150 of the systems worldwide.