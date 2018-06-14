UPDATE: ‘Incredibles 2’ Becomes Fandango’s Biggest Animated Pre-Seller of All-Time

June 14: Fandango’s official update:

LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2018) – With several hours to go before it opens tonight, Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has already broken the record for Fandango’s top animated presales in the company’s 18-year history.

The new list of top five animated films, in terms of highest advance tickets sold on Fandango, is as follows:

“Incredibles 2” (2018) “Finding Dory” (2016) “Minions” (2015) “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016) “Despicable Me 3” (2017)

“Incredibles 2” is super-powerful at the top of Fandango’s movie buzz index, Fanticipation, with a positively heroic 99 out of 100 points and leading all Fandango weekend sales. “Incredibles 2” was also voted as the summer’s most anticipated family film in a recent Fandango summer movie poll.

In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers:

87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird (“The Iron Giant,” “Ratatouille”).

85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, and 60% of them have seen it more than four times.

75% saw the first “Incredibles” on the big screen back in 2004.

74% are particularly excited to see Samuel L. Jackson return as Frozone.

“‘Incredibles 2’ is making history as our top animated preseller of all time,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fans have been waiting a long time for the return of one of our favorite screen families, and the latest Pixar offering is primed for heavy repeat business throughout the summer.”

Fans purchasing Fandango tickets to the film can receive a Fandango FanShop poster of the “Incredibles” family, available here while supplies last.

Fandango FanShop is also offering a curated selection of “Incredibles 2” gear and collectibles, including Elastigirl’s “Incredible Mom” and “Stretch to My Limits” t-shirts, Edna Mode’s “It’s My Way or the Runway” t-shirt, and Funko Pop! figures of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone, Dash, Jack-Jack, the Underminer, and others.

